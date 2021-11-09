Early Windows 11 Users Spot a Physically Impossible Problem

The battery icon on some laptops with the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system shows that it is more than 100% charged.

Some users of Windows 11, the new version of Microsoft’s operating system, have detected a problem with the display of the battery charge level of the computer, reports IT Home.

According to the portal, the battery icon of some laptops with the trial version of Windows 11 Build 22494 shows that it is charged more than 100%, which is physically impossible.

Reddit user GlitchyDragon65 shared a screenshot showing the device’s charge level at 115%. Meanwhile, another Internet user wrote that his device appeared 104% charged.

For her part, Microsoft engineer Jennifer Gentleman documented the complaints and stressed that the company is already working to fix the problem.