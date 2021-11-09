Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Says He Has Never Lost An Xbox Game

In an epic collaboration video, Dwayne “The Rock ” Johnson claims he never lost while playing on a console Xbox. The actor and former professional wrestler has become known as the star of major action franchises such as Jumanji and Fast & Furious.

The Rock has frequently collaborated with Microsoft, and the beloved actor worked to donate consoles Xbox specials to children’s hospitals by the end of 2020.

The latest collaboration between Xbox and The Rock, posted on Twitter, the former champion of the Wwe honors the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

In the short video, Johnson explains its long history with consoles Xbox. Fun way, Johnson also states that “he has never lost an Xbox game in [su] life”.

A crafty wink and smile suggest he’s just bragging, but few would dare challenge the superstar’s claim in his presence.

The video asks viewers to tune in on November 15 for a special anniversary video, where Johnson will ask for help with an unspecified task.

While it is often found The Rock singing the praises of consoles Xbox from Microsoft, the admiration seems to go both ways. A lovely greeting was recently found to The Rock within Halo Infinite, the exclusive shooter of Xbox highly anticipated to be released on December 8, 2021.

Several sci-fi title customization options were recently leaked, and one of them is an emblem of the Boss Teacher Dressed as The Rock.

The funny emblem parodies an old photo of Dwayne Johnson posing while wearing a fun 90s outfit consisting of a turtleneck sweater and fanny pack. Other leaked emblems included Christmas-themed hats and red noses.

The star’s history with the brand Xbox now he’s led another team, with a mystery event scheduled for November 15th.

