Dwayne Johnson wants to use rubber pistols on set after ‘Rust’ tragedy

Just a few weeks ago, the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dies on set from Rust because of a tragic gun control negligence in the filming of the truncated western starring Alec baldwin. The investigation anticipates possible criminal consequences for those responsible, but the accident has generated a wave of changes in Hollywood. Several actors and actresses have spoken in relation to a greater control of utility weapons, but Dwayne johnson, The Rock, He has proposed that only rubber weapons be used in the films in which he participates.

Dwayne Johnson advocates the use of ‘rubber guns’

“My heart has been broken,” explained Johnson, according to echoes Frames. “I’m heartbroken, we lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone on set. I’ve also known Alec for a long time. “, qualifies. The actor, who is just a few days away from Red alert on Netflix, advocates not using real weapons in the filming in which he participates. “I only speak for myself, but I can tell you, being very clear, that any movie that we have with Seven Bucks Productions, any movie, television show or anything that we do or produce, we will not use real weapons at all,” he proposed.





“We’re going to switch to rubber pistols and we’ll take care of it at all costs. I love the movie business. There are protocols and security measures that we have always taken when shooting movies and we take it very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we are proud of it. But accidents keep happening … “, he continued, trying to make Hollywood and the big majors begin to develop gun control measures in the strictest footage.

“ “We’re going to switch to rubber guns and we’ll take care of it at all costs. I love the movie business.”

“AND when something of this magnitude, so heartbreaking happens, I think the wisest and most prudent thing to do is to pause for a second, think and really re-examine how you are going to move forward and how we are going to continue doing it “, concludes the interpreter, one of the highest grossing, and who could return to the action saga Fast at the request of his closest professional enemy, Vin Diesel.