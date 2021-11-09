Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’, is number 1 on TikTok and YouTube | Big Bang

Probably the clearest examples of success in the music and film industries alike are those of Jared Leto (member of 30 Seconds to Mars and Oscar winner in 2014) and Justin Timerlake. Of course, it seems that they have come out of competition with the same Dwayne johnson.

The famous face of Hollywood made his debut in music just a few days ago and, when it comes to numbers, success is being tremendous, both on social networks and streaming platforms.

The actor and ex-wrestler launched the theme Face off, in which he collaborates with Tech N0ne next to Joey cool king iso, on October 8 and soon appeared at the top of different applications.

The song was positioned in the YouTube first place in the United States thanks to the 10 million views it already has. On Spotify, for its part, it has almost reached 9 million streams.

Face Off sweeps TikTok

Beyond the success in number of reproductions, the song has also been among the most listened to on the fashion social network: TikTok. Face off ranks first in the app And that’s how happy The Rock has shown it on his official Instagram account:

La Roca has thanked the “love” of his fans for reaching the TikTok community. But, How did you get so popular in this virtual place?

Very easy: the song has a challenge. Under the hashtag #faceoffchallenge, users record a video honoring the song’s motto: “It’s about drive, It’s about power, We stay hungry, We devour” (this is about pushing, about power; we are hungry, we devour). Thanks to this post by Johnson himself, we can see a few followers doing this challenge:

The Rock, to whom we have already seen singing in movies like Moana, has definitely entered the world of music in an almost unbeatable way. And it is that he has received criticism of all kinds for his way of rapping. This is the only one but that you can put to your new facet.