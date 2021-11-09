Dwayne Johnson shared his take on Black Adam’s first cut

This year the DC FanDome online event gave us our first look at Black adam and the conclusion is that the protagonist of that story is very different from the rest of the superheroes of the DC Extended Universe. The character played by Dwayne johnson It has no limits in its code of conduct and will not hesitate to end the life of anyone who is willing to face it.

Currently the actor is about to release Red Notice on Netflix along with another acquaintance from DC: Gal gadot, actress of Wonder woman. Black adam is still eight months away from hitting theaters and the team behind the highly anticipated DCEU film is working hard to meet the needs of the fandom who are so excited about it. The Rock and your statements: “The hierarchy of power in DC is about to change”.

There is already a first cut of Black Adam

Regarding the first cut of Black adam, Johnson expressed: “I think we are in a good place. We take our time although we must bear in mind that the film has to be ready for next summer. Jaume delivered a fantastic first cut. Black Adam has everything to be unique from the beginning “. The followers of the antihero must be with the expectations for the sky.

“It all started with ambition and continued with director Jaume Collet-Serra. He is ambitious. He comes from Spain with the intention of altering the industry and he does it in a great way “, remarked The Rock about the filmmaker in charge of carrying out the destiny of Black adam in his first entry for the DC Extended Universe. The project is in good hands, both from the director’s chair and thinking about the protagonist.

The Rock warned that there is still work ahead: “I think the Black Adam code is clear at this point. That’s important because we want to create the character and his franchise in the same way that we are doing with the JSA introducing them to the DCEU. I am happy, but not satisfied, we will continue working. The teaser is an indicator of what is to come “. Black adam will arrive at the cinema next July 29, 2022.