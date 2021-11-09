Dr. Marcos Pérez Brayfield continues to be the only pediatric urologist who uses robotic surgery

We use robotic surgery mainly in children with kidney and bladder problems.

Dr. Marcos Pérez Brayfield, the only pediatric urologist who performs Da Vinci’s robotic surgery

Having a medical vocation is a daily challenge to save lives, but obtaining a career for the benefit of pediatric patients is a necessity of life that makes this apostolate even more humanistic when it comes to treating conditions that affect the pediatric population.

Precisely this continues to be the mission of Dr. Pérez Brayfield, a Puerto Rican pediatric urologist who has in his hands treating urological conditions in children and adolescents with conditions – mostly genetic – such as recurrent urinary infections, urinary incontinence, genitalia, urinary system connections, among others.

He argued that there are differences between these types of conditions and gender. For example, due to the genital structures between both sexes, for example, in the girl the urethra is smaller and its habits are different from that of the boy.

“In men we see more conditions that require surgery, where they are genital problems that have not developed correctly, such as undescended testicles, and we have seen an increase in these types of conditions in Puerto Rico,” he stated.

“What we are doing with minimally invasive surgery. We use robotic surgery mainly in children with kidney and bladder problems. All of this is reconstruction. Before, we had to make large incisions in babies to reach these structures, and now with small 8-millimeter incisions we can access these areas and make very fine reconstructions and do these reconstructions to have a normal anatomy ”, he explained.

The benefit of these patients, he added, is that the reconstruction area and incision wounds heal fairly quickly.

“These incisions literally disappear,” he stated.

On the other hand, he maintained that he is investigating the condition of hypospadia – a birth defect in men where the opening of the urethra is not at the tip of the penis – in Puerto Rico, since according to preliminary data, there are environmental differences between Puerto Rico and other countries.

