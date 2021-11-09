Dollar price today November 8, peso depreciates

Today Monday, November 8, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.3820 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.3390 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.28% or 5.6 cents, trading around 20.40 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.4252 and a minimum of 20.3386 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 20.33

: Buy $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 20.33 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 20.65

: Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 20.65 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.84

: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.84 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.62

Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.62 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20 Monex: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.01

Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.01 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.33

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.33 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 20.65 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.82 – Sale: $ 20.87

Buy: $ 19.82 – Sale: $ 20.87 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 65,437.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.58 pesos, for $ 27.60 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

