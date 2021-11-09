Disney Plus Day 2021: Shang-Chi and the expected launches coming to the platform | Movies and series

‘The house of the mouse’ has its millions of subscribers waiting for its Disney Plus Day, a virtual event that has already released one of its first novelties: an 80% discount on the price of membership to the service. However, there are still many updates on the way. In that sense, and beyond its exciting weekly premieres, they have confirmed the arrival of long-awaited films for November 12. Next, we leave you the complete list.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Starring Simu Liu. The film features the powerful martial artist Shang-Chi, who must take on the Ten Rings organization, first seen in the Iron Man movie. This time, the real version of the Mandarin serves as the main villain of the plot. Chinese actor Leung has the antagonistic role, while Awkwafina is the co-star.

The film will begin with a trip to a hostile territory within the Amazon. Brothers Lily and McGregor Houghton (Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, respectively) will have the charismatic Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) as captain of La Quila, the name of the boat in which he will guide them through their dangerous journey.

However, the protagonists will have to overcome various obstacles, which include fearsome creatures and an evil villain, in their search for a magical tree that contains healing powers and with which they hope to change the future of medicine.

My poor sweet little angel

Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young man who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple trying to recover a priceless heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family home, it’s up to the boy to protect it from intruders and will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Despite the utter chaos, he realizes that there is no place like home sweet home.

Nice to meet you

Disney Intertwined

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2

Olaf presents

Hello Alberto

A Mysterious Simpsons Short Film

In addition, it has also been anticipated that there will be some first glimpses of content related to Star Wars and Marvel Studios. In that sense, they are expected to show new trailers for The Book of Boba Fett, and Hawkeye.