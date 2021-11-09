David Benavidez returns to the charge for Canelo Álvarez

Although Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez he already has the four most important super middleweight titles in his hands (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF) after defeating Caleb Plant, the challenges in that division are not over, as a former division champion, David benavidez, raise your hand to be the next to face the tapatío.

Of Mexican descent, but born in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, Benavidez held the World Boxing Council title at 168 pounds, but he lost it by not giving the weight for his fight against Alexis Angulo; This scepter would go to Canelo after beating Englishman Callum Smith in December 2020.

Since then, the possibility of the meeting taking place has been in the orbit of the Guadalajara, who prior to fighting Caleb Plant he was open to her noting that “it would be a great fight with David Benavidez. I just want to do the fights that people want to see.”

These words were heard by David, who again returned to the charge in order to get between the rivals of Canelo Álvarez, even with the dream of facing him in May 2022.

“Canelo looked great and I congratulate him on the victory, but I feel like if anyone is going to catch Canelo first, it will be me. Canelo Álvarez has great power, but cWith my power, reach and jab I can hurt him anytime. A totally Mexican fight between Canelo and me is what the fans need”Said Benavidez.

“My jab is a great key, I’m a good body shot artist and I have more speed than Caleb Plant, who has a rotating shoulder and good defense, but took a lot of hits. I am in the best mental space, in the best conditions, mentally and physically“he commented.

Benavidez will face Kyron Davis on November 13, in a fight that does not have a greater risk and that will help him polish his qualities before going to find Canelo.