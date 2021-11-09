Dani Rovira’s gesture with Johnny Depp that has conquered the networks

The San Sebastian Film Festival has generated great expectation during the celebration of this edition for several reasons, although Johnny Depp’s presence has taken center stage. The international actor wanted to attend to collect an award for his film career, reappearing publicly after his controversial divorce and lawsuits for alleged abuse in his relationship, something that has divided his national and international followers.

Dani Rovira’s reaction to seeing Johnny Depp

In this prestigious event in our country, the North American actor has coincided with a whole cast of national stars, among which has highlighted the actor and comedian Dani Rovira, who has come to present his latest project: ‘Mediterranean‘, a film that tells the story of how the NGO’ Open Arms’ was founded, so present for a few years today for its invaluable help to migrants who arrive in Europe by sea.

I just came across Jhonny Depp in San Sebastián and I have such admiration for him that I decided to leave him alone. ❤️🙏🏻 🏴‍☠️ – Dani Rovira (@DANIROVIRA) September 22, 2021

However, Dani Rovira has been the protagonist of the last hours because of what he has said on his social networks, and that is his meeting with Johnny Depp could not be for less. Although many of his followers could imagine some kind of greeting, conversation or publication with an actor he admires, the Malaga native has surprised and recognized the gesture he has decided to have with the American when he sees him.

“I just met Johnny Depp in San Sebastián and I have such admiration for him that I decided to leave him alone“Dani Rovira has recognized in the last hours about his meeting with the great protagonist of the San Sebastián Film Festival. Far from approaching and greeting him, as is usually done in these cases, the comedian has preferred not to interrupt Johnny Depp’s tranquility and with this it has given to talk in networks.

The barrage of messages that have reached him collect the majority acceptance of his thousands of followers with this gesture: “Leave alone is the new ‘I’m your fan’ and that’s the way it should be“,” Dani admirable, I suppose you have experienced it in your own flesh “or” it happened to me with you in a bird ‘”. As we can see, social networks have unanimously applauded Dani Rovira’s gesture, and who knows if the man from Malaga will set a trend with this.