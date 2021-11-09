Cy Young Finalists Announced in the AL and National

A little less than a week after finishingor the World Series with the Atlanta Braves as the new MLB monarchs. Now, it’s time for the individual awards for the best of the regular season, with the finalists Cy Young Award, MVP, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year from both the American and National League, which are all elected by the BWAA (Baseball Journalists Association of the United States).
Now it is the turn of the Cy Young Award, where the best of the best from the mound was announced with the three finalists in both the National League and the American League being the following:
National League
- Max Scherzer (Dodgers / Nationals)
- Corbin Burnes (Brewers)
- Zack Wheeler (Phillies)
American league
- Gerrit Cole (Yankees)
- Robbie Ray (Blue Jays)
- Lance Lynn (White Sox)
The winners will be announced on November 17.
Gabriel Delgado
I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and am going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I am a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils, and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.
