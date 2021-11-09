Cy Young Finalists Announced in the AL and National

A little less than a week after finishingor the World Series with the Atlanta Braves as the new MLB monarchs. Now, it’s time for the individual awards for the best of the regular season, with the finalists Cy Young Award, MVP, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year from both the American and National League, which are all elected by the BWAA (Baseball Journalists Association of the United States).

Now it is the turn of the Cy Young Award, where the best of the best from the mound was announced with the three finalists in both the National League and the American League being the following:

National League

Max Scherzer (Dodgers / Nationals)

Corbin Burnes (Brewers)

Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

American league

Gerrit Cole (Yankees)

Robbie Ray (Blue Jays)

Lance Lynn (White Sox)

The winners will be announced on November 17.