Cruz Azul was the most booked team of Grita México Apertura 2021

Cruz Azul had a Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament for oblivion and experienced an unappealable defeat this Sunday in Ciudad Universitaria. The Machine went to rest with a victory by three to one against the UNAM Pumas, but let the triumph slip away and in the end fell by four goals to three, in a valid match that was valid for the J17 of Liga MX.

The celestial finished the season in eighth place in the table, with 23 points; they were five wins, eight draws and four losses in the entire season. The team fell directly to the playoffs, and will face the Rayados de Monterrey (9th, 22 points) at home in a stadium yet to be defined.

One of the negative statistics that the Machine had this season was that of cautions. Cruz Azul received 46 cards (between yellow and red) and was the most undisciplined team in the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, tied with Toluca. There were 44 yellow and two red.

Of the 623 reprimands that were issued in the semester, and 54 expulsions, the Machine was left with an average of 2.59 yellows per game and one red for every eight games. The cast led by Juan Reynoso was far from Necaxa, which only received 27 cards and one expulsion.

That is added to the 21 goals in favor and 17 against, which left Cruz Azul with just +4 goal difference. It was a tournament to be forgotten and it only remains to recover at the Fiesta Grande, where they will seek the passage to the quarterfinals.