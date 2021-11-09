Crunchyroll joins Xbox Game Pass as an advantage, we tell you everything you need to know

Microsoft is not stopping with Xbox Game Pass. The service does not stop receiving support from all types and industries, and if you thought that this was limited only to games, you were wrong. And it is true that Game Pass is in its concept a game subscription, it also joins other services to provide additional benefits in its Ultimate version.

Because what Microsoft wants the most is for you to be an Ultimate member, after all it is the subscription that compensates because it includes Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass. Ultimate members unlock Perks, which is nothing more than additional advantages for games such as Skins, maps and more.

Crunchyrroll Premium free for more than 2 months

Although this morning the account was dropping that this week everything was going to be dyed orange, later they were already making eyes with the Crunchyroll account, which has cleared almost any doubt. So in an official press release, Microsoft announces that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have free access to Crunchyroll for 75 days.

On behalf of all of us at Team Xbox, we hope you enjoy access to Crunchyroll Premium through the Perks program this holiday season. We look forward to sharing more new games and perks available with Xbox Game Pass soon, stay tuned for what’s next!

However, all that glitters is not gold, in order to take advantage of this promotion you will have to choose the Premium account modality After completing the process, that is, if you decide to stay when the test passes, you will do so in this mode.

The deadline to get the promo is February 8, 2022, so hurry up and claim your reward by enjoying a wide catalog of anime.