Criticisms of Tsunoda were exploited in networks

Tsunoda found himself on the firing line after qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix when he was accused of having ruined Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen’s hopes of a good result when he went off the track late in Q3.

Both Pérez and Verstappen were unhappy with the Japanese driver, while Horner himself caused a stir when he added to the comments against.

The nature of the attacks on Tsunoda sparked a backlash on social media, with some fans unhappy with the AlphaTauri driver, while others felt that Red Bull had overreached by lashing out at a member of its own young driver program.

Horner believes that what he said has been given too much importance, and he believes that it is his right to offer his opinion on other drivers.

Analysis:

“I think if you look at the context of what is being said, and with these things, unfortunately, social media has a habit of picking up certain lines and then exploiting them,” Horner said.

“I think it would be a pretty boring world if you can’t comment on a driver’s performance.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Although Horner was unhappy with Tsunoda immediately after qualifying, he says that subsequent analysis of the incident has slightly changed his position on what happened.

He believes that Tsunoda could have avoided interfering with Perez and Verstappen if he had received better information from the AlphaTauri pit wall about the approach of other cars.

“I think after having had the opportunity to analyze, I think that to be fair to Yuki maybe he could have been helped a little more, with more information,” Horner explained.

“The result was unfortunate, especially since he was only there to give his teammate a slipstream. But it is what it is. In the end, everything went well, because going out in the second row was good for us.”

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost was unhappy about Red Bull’s criticism of his driver, and felt that more attention should have been focused on why Perez had gone off the track behind Tsunoda.

“I don’t understand at all why Perez went off the track as well,” Tost said. “Yuki went to one side like all the drivers do in qualifying to make room for the cars behind, who are on a qualifying lap.”

“I wasn’t on a qualifying lap. It’s as easy as that. So I don’t understand any of this.”