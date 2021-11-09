Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United: Reports

Hobby

Mexico City / 09.11.2021 12:38:19





Very little could last the taste for fans of the Manchester United to have back one of its greatest figures, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who despite having a contract until mid-2023, could leave the team at the end of this season.

And it is that according to the British newspaper Daily express, the captain of the Portuguese team would have made a clause in which he warns that, in case the Red Devils do not achieve their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, I would leave the team in order to continue competing in the tournament where he has given his best performances.

“It is not entirely ruled out that Ronaldo make the demand to leave the club at the end of the season if you see that United play in the Europa League, which they consider the 2nd division of Europe, next year, “published the aforementioned source.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has had a great season on his return to Old Trafford, where accumulate nine goals and one assist, in addition to being the savior of the team in its last two Champions League games against Atalanta, in the Premier League Things are not looking good for the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Manchester United ranks sixth, even out of the positions of Europa League with 17 points and three from Arsenal, which is fifth and five from Liverpool, which occupies the last available place for the Champions League.

In 11 games, the Manchester accumulates five wins by two draws and four losses, far behind the leader Chelsea.