Cristiano Ronaldo and other players would not be happy with DT

The Manchester United is going through a bad time because the continuity of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench, who has not obtained the expected results, after keeping the team in fifth position in the general table of the Premier League and for the moment it would be out of the places for the European competitions.

Faced with this situation, some players of the Red devils are unhappy with the strategist, because according to the Daily Mail, Bruno fernandes is one of the team members who ensure that the tactics and direction of Solskjaer it is not very effective.

Also, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo He is also a participant in the revolution they are making against the helmsman, who on his return to the Manchester United he is concerned about the situation the club is going through despite the fact that it has contributed with some goals this season.

Likewise, the players of Old trafford they recognized that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he has a preference for some of his peers and is very undemanding. The clear example is that of Harry maguire, of whom they showed disagreement after the British defender does not go through a good football level and continues to have minutes on the field.

