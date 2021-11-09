Coutinho shoots Koeman

Editorial Mediotiempo

Given what the media said last weekend, Philippe Coutinho came out to defend himself at a press conference, after it was claimed that he had a bad attitude at the time of warming up to replace Ansu Fati in the match against Celta, which made the Barcelona coach in that match, Sergi Barjuan, decide to leave him on the bench.

“I was very surprised when I saw the news published because throughout my career I have never lacked professionalismYou can search anywhere I passed, I always respected everyone, “said the Brazilian footballer, adding” I respect the opinion of journalists. ”

Secondly, talked about his return, after being away for nine months due to a knee injury, which required three surgeries.

“Of course It is not easy to stand for so many months, but I feel very goodI’m physically fine and I have neither pain nor discomfort, now what I need is time for me to technically reach my best level “

Finally, he threw his previous technicians, Ronald Koeman and Sergi Barjuan, for not giving continuity.

“Since I played again I didn’t have a sequence of four or five games coming out from the beginning in order to be at my best level. “