Consumer denounces deceptive advertising of Carl’s Jr in networks and this is how Profeco responds

A user on social media reports misleading Carl’s Jr advertising and is putting the brand in check.

Faced with such a complaint, Profeco has already responded, since, if true, it is a serious consumer fraud.

This also speaks of the great power of social networks as a reporting instrument.

A case of alleged misleading advertising is putting Carl’s Jr in check after a complaint from a user on social networks, to which Profeco has already responded.

It is not the first time that something like this has happened and, in fact, over the years we have seen cases of the tricks that some companies present to get the attention of consumers.

This day, through Twitter, It has been reported an alleged misleading advertising by Carl’s Jr in its California Classic Cheeseburger combo, which, as mentioned, has a cost of 89 pesos and includes small potatoes and small soda.

However, according to what the user comments on his Twitter account, in the end they ended up being charged a total of 278 pesos “without any explanation.”

In his complaint, the Internet user included the official account of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), which, in fact, has already answered him, asking him to externalize his complaint and all the details of it.

Dear user: you can file your complaint, please send us an email to denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx with a brief description of the facts, telephone number and full name. – Attention Profeco (@AtencionProfeco) November 9, 2021

As the hours go by, the publication of the profile @ncho_khan began to receive all kinds of responses, including, of course, Carl’s Jr., but, without a doubt, what is attracting the most attention is that, in reality, it is a mistake of the “plaintiff” himself.

Hello @ncho_khan, good day! We share that this combo includes potatoes and small soda 😉 We will gladly follow up on your comments. Could you share a DM with us to attend to your case, please? We will be waiting for your information. Greetings! – @CarlsJrMx (@CarlsJrMx) November 9, 2021

Confusion or a way to get a free service?

The confusion, according to what is being discussed, derives from the fact that the California Classic Cheeseburger combo includes potatoes and small soda, but the ticket that the same user shares in his publication shows the order of potatoes and large soda , which is why you would be overcharging.

This simple fact has been the trigger for a series of criticisms and even ridicule towards the consumer who, apparently, did not realize that his order was priced at 89 pesos only if the soda and potatoes were small.

In addition, among his orders you see an extra order of cheese, which would also have an additional cost, which is reflected in the ticket, and it is possible to notice that, in reality, he asked for two orders of everything.

More than an injustice or what he calls “misleading advertising”, what the comments reveal is that the user did not realize the conditions that apply to the combo and, given this, it seemed unfair to pay more than what came. in the offer.

Well, the charge is correct, if you expand the combo to large soda, large potatoes and extra cheese, you charge extra, I do not see where the injustice is, someone must pay attention to what they ask for since they say yes … – Miguel A Caballero H (@CaballeroMach) November 9, 2021

? you have to read the small print. Potatoes and soda boy is what that combo includes. Even at McDonald’s do they charge you to make your combo big? – Lizbeth? (@Lizbethkfm) November 9, 2021

Advertising is fine! He asked for big potatoes and the promo does not include big fathers, they are the girls. The promo says it clearly dads and soda guys – Ricky xD (@ demonioazteka1) November 9, 2021

Someone wanted a free burger! If you change it to a big one and ask for additional ones, who would pay? Besides being 2 orders. – Mr. Fahrenheit (@MstrFahrenheit) November 9, 2021

Undoubtedly, everything indicates that, more than a case of false advertising, it is a kind of confusion on the part of the consumer who, probably, did not understand the conditions of the combo.

Although it could have been a blow to the brand -Carl’s Jr-, its response has served to clarify the situation in a case in which it was being affected.

In a context where social networks are used as an instrument to discuss or even to generate violence, on this occasion they served to do the opposite by defending the advertising launched by Carl’s Jr.

