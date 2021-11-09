Club León: Santiago Colombatto has a sprained ankle before the Liguilla

The Argentine midfielder Santiago Colombatto suffers a second degree sprain to his left ankle, but would be ready to play the League with him Lion in the current 2021 Opening of the MX League.

SoyFiera can confirm the damage it presents Colombatto, who he was injured only in the first minute of the duel between La Fiera and Necaxa, last Saturday at the León Stadium.









The injury occurred without rival pressure and Colombatto threw himself in for immediate medical attention. He could not continue and his place was taken by Fernando Navarro, in a duel that ended with an emerald victory 3-0.

On Sunday, hours after the game, Colombatto posted a message on social media:

“I want to thank you for the messages of support. I’m fine, thank God it’s not serious (the injury). Now to recover and be 100 for what is coming! We all go together. The best is yet to come. Always positive ”.

Colombatto recovery against time

Colombatto’s injury will force an accelerated recovery, as León must start the Liguilla on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25 November, against a rival to be defined.

Regularly a grade two sprain requires at least two weeks of recovery and in favor of Colombatto is the calendar, because next weekend there will be no club activity, due to the FIFA Date.

In addition, the Fiera will not see action in the 2021 Opening Playoffs.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: RODOLFO COTA TOOK OUT THE CAST TO PUT THE LION ON HIS SHOULDER.

Pillar in Ariel Holan’s scheme

Santiago Colombatto lives his second tournament with Club León and in the current season accumulates 15 games, all as a starter, plus one goal and four warnings.

After participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with Argentina, it has been consolidated under the command of Ariel Holan, in a work of recovery and start of the attacks, regularly with Iván Rodríguez as a couple in the midfield.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: THE RIVAL DEL LEÓN WILL COME FROM HERE IN THE LIGUILLA.