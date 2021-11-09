Club América by Santiago Solari, indisputable

It is true that Santiago Solari He still owes the fan what he asked him from the day he first arrived at Coapa: a title. But the numbers are the irrefutable proof that the coach has worked to achieve it and that, in fact, there is still time to settle that need with the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

With the total numbers already on the table of the regular phase, it can be said that the campaign of the Indiecito in front of the set cream blue, it has been, to say the least, very good. At Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Tournament reached 38 units (it could have been 41 had there not been the mishap with Atlas) and in the current, end of the Concacaf Champions League through, 35.

In conclusion, with the second place in the contest of the first semester and with the position of leader in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, the Eagles of America They added 73 points in total, the product of 22 wins, seven draws and just four falls, being by far the competitor that won the most games in the 34 rounds.

On the other hand, something that draws attention because of how criticized the attack has been, the Millonets They are also the team that scored the most goals in the year between the two regular phases together of the MX League, with 47 goals, above, for example, the last champion who was the Blue Cross accumulating 44 or Atlas (2nd in the championship) who scored 41.

When would America play their games for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla?

The Eagles of America, like Atlas, Leon and Tigers, they classified the League without the need to go through it Repechage. Now, they must wait. First the double date FIFA destined between November 11 and 17. Then, between the 20th and the 21st, it would be the crashes of the Repechage, so the quarterfinals would only be played in the last week of this month.