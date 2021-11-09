Christian Bale is a grooming god and these are the tests

Bale’s Definitive Look Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

The advices

Our colleagues at GQ UK spoke with expert Joe Mills who offered some tips for achieving the same look, noting that the key is to let it grow first. beard and mustache and then get a trimmer so you can give it the shape and look you need. Of course, this will take practice before mastering the ideal look, but just cut it little by little to see how it looks and not regret a cut.

Another key is to make it look symmetrical. The look of Christian bale It looks a bit run down but it’s just the appearance. As we mentioned, the mustache has a peculiar shape, so it is important that it looks good from both sides and that it does not look unbalanced, which would give us a really newbie look.

Not easy to achieve this look. picture alliance

We are not sure what Bale use other products (and the truth is that we doubt it a bit, considering your personality), however, we recommend a moisturizer for the beard, in addition to that we can use beard oil, which can give you a better appearance at all times and prevent the hair from looking “messy”. On the other hand, a comb never hurts to ensure an excellent look.

Of course, to get the beard of Bale (who is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood) there are factors that may be out of our control, but we can simply learn how the classic beard it can be seen well offering a really masculine look. Currently we already see the beards too well cared for that they look like a doll, and although they look good, they do not have the same impact. This is part of his personality and that makes him a god of grooming.