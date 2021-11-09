Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new animated film

In a recent announcement, Chris Pratt was cast as the voice of Garfield in the new animated adaptation. Sony from Alcon Entertainment. Mark Dindal will direct the project, based on a script by David Reynolds, who previously collaborated with the director on the Disney series “The Emperor and His Folly.”

Pratt has been building a great resume of voice work over the years, and will expand his number of characters by playing Super Mario in Illumination Entertainment’s adaptation of the video game franchise. Other characters Pratt has lent his vocal talents to have been Barley Lightfoot in Disney and Pixar’s Onward and Emmet Brickowski in the Lego Movie. He was last seen on Amazon Prime last summer in the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, and is currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The actor will have big shoes to fill, as the iconic Bill Murray voiced the lasagna-loving feline in two films for 20th Century Fox, released in 2004 and 2006, respectively. Both films were hybrids of animation and live action, with Garfield being the only animated character in both films. Garfield: The Movie and its sequel, Garfield: A Tale of Two Kittens were modest successes, with the former earning around $ 200 million and the sequel earning $ 143 million. Despite that success, Dindal and Pratt’s film will only be animated.

Dindal has been tied to a Garfield project for about three years, and Pratt’s casting certainly elevates the project. Garfield is an iconic character, and the orange cat and his companions are currently the most widely circulated comic strip in the world. Created by Jim Davis, the series made its debut in June 1978, and since then Garfield and company have starred in three television shows with shorts starring the character currently airing on Nickelodeon.

There is currently no release date for the project.