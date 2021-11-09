Chris Pratt is already working on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Chris Pratt Credit: Bang Showbiz

Actor Chris Pratt did not hesitate to greet his good friends Rob Lowe and Alan Yang, hosts of a podcast called ‘Parks and Recollection’, from the filming set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’, which has caused quite a stir among fans of the popular Marvel film saga.

According to the words uttered by the one who was, along with Rob, one of the protagonists of the unforgettable comedy ‘Parks and Recreation’, a series in which Yang acted as a screenwriter, it would not be unreasonable to think that the filming of the tape that will close the trilogy has already begun.

“What’s up people? This is Chris Pratt! I’m on the set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3′. This is our first day,” Anna Faris’ ex-husband, now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, revealed to his former colleagues. , a writer with an unmistakable last name and, therefore, familiarly linked to a famous former governor of California whose film history is well known.

However, the film’s director, James Gunn, has quickly taken to his Twitter account to deny that the filming process has already begun. In a very serious tone, the filmmaker explained that Chris is on set to do the first camera tests and make sure that the entire technical plan works perfectly, which does not mean that filming has started as such. “Despite the stories that say otherwise, we have not started filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’, but we are very close,” he said about a feature film that will hit theaters in 2023.