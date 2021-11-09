Chris Hemsworth, boxing and real giant biceps

Which biceps do you prefer, Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Rock’ or Chris Hemsworth’s? Difficult, right? And it is that the last photo on instagram of the Australian actor, protagonist of the ‘Thor’ saga, has left us impressed once again. The size of his arms is huge and he has shown it again during boxing training, one of his favorite sports to be in shape.

“Recovering from jet lag thanks to @centrfit with a high intensity workout. Nothing helps you get through a long trip more than a real intense workout,” he says next to the image boxing and some really giant biceps. By the way, if you want arms like yours or similar, remember these exercises, the best for big and strong biceps.

After rolling Escape from Spiderhead and Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth is rolling Extraction 2 and we will also see it in Furious and the Netflix biopic of the 90s wrestling star Hulk Hogan, for which he will have to put on even more pounds of muscle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io