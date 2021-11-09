Chivas fans would not be happy with qualification for the playoffs

Chivas de Guadalajara completed his pass to the playoffs after his victory on the last day against the Mazatlan. Those led by Michel Leaño They were saved from a monumental failure after having been several weeks far away from the positions that gave access to reclassification in this Opening 2021 of the League MX.

However, a large part of the rojiblanca fans did not look favorably on qualifying at the last minute. And it is that after the bad semester of competition, added to a poor performance on the grass, plus an endless crisis in the offices, many would like the failure of the elimination to unleash a restructuring of the team that would give the institution a new look for the future.

This is reflected in the column San Cadilla, of the newspaper Reforma, in its edition of this Monday, November 8, where they explain the reasons why many ‘Chivahermanos’ are not happy with this classification that can mean a second chance to Ricardo Peláez and Leaño himself.

“The chivahermanos are not excited that the Flock has the possibility of going to the dispute of the League title, and not because they have renounced their preference for the rojiblanco team, but rather like when couples fight right now, they are emberrinchado with the 22 points added out of 51 that they disputed. In reality, there are very, very few who remain “on board” in the Chivas ship without ranting … “, part of the information is read.

The information continues to speak of the rejection that the managers are causing in the bulk of the rojiblanca fan.“Unfortunately for Marcelo and for the president and owner, Amaury Vergara, and the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, the sector that is against him is a vast majority that cries for the tournament to end, but above all so that the 3 mentioned already leave the Guadalajara Club. “