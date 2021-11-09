Chivas could play in the quarterfinals with a full Akron Stadium

Chivas will face Puebla in search of qualification to the Fiesta Grande where it could be seen with América.

The tie between Santos Laguna and Atlético San Luis was the last link to know the crossings of the reclassification in this Opening 2021 of the League MX. Chivas de Guadalajara reached the last date with the rope around his neck but the victory in the Kraken against Mazatlan assured those of Michel Leaño his place in the playoffs.

For this round the rojiblancos will be measured at Puebla in search of the pass to the quarterfinals at the Fiesta Grande. The Cuauhtémoc Stadium It will be the scenario where the Flock will seek to emulate what was done on date 2 of this same tournament, where it beat La Franja with a clear 0-2.

In the event that Chivas beats their rival in this round of the competition, they will be able to reach the Liguilla with the possibility of playing to a full house. And it is that the Health Board authorized the Jalisco stadiums to increase the capacity for the duels that take place in the town in the coming weeks.

This was reported by the journalist César Huerta Salcedo, who published on his social networks the information that generated a good reception in the rojiblanca fans. “The Health Board authorized the increase in capacity at the Jalisco and Akron Stadiums, which went from 33 to 90 percent. Atlas and Chivas (if they first beat Puebla in the playoffs) could have almost full stands.”, wrote the communicator.

Classic on the Akron?

The possibility of seeing a new edition of the National Classic in the next round is increasingly latent. If Saints be imposed on San Luis and Toluca do the same with Cougars in the playoffs, and counting on a Chivas victory against Puebla, the Flock would face off with the America in the quarterfinals, something that would ensure an Akron Stadium to burst after the green light was given to a sold out ‘near’.