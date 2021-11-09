Chip shortage empowers manufacturers testing strategies to increase production

Ganesh Moorthy, CEO of Microchip Technology, at his offices in Chandler, Arizona, on November 2, 2021. (Tomás Karmelo Amaya / The New York Times)

SAN FRANCISCO – Since 1989, Microchip Technology has operated in an unglamorous backwater of the electronics industry, making chips called microcontrollers that bring computing power to cars, industrial equipment, and many other products.

Now, a global chip shortage has raised the company’s profile. Demand for Microchip products exceeds more than 50 percent what it can supply. This has put the Chandler, Arizona-based company in an unfamiliar position of power that it began exercising this year.

Although Microchip typically allows customers to cancel a chip order within 90 days of delivery, it began offering shipping priority to customers who signed 12-month contracts for orders that cannot be revoked or rescheduled. These commitments reduced the possibility of orders evaporating when the shortage endsez, that’s why Microchip has been more confident in hiring workers and buying expensive equipment in order to increase production.

“It gives us the ability to go full throttle”said Ganesh Moorthy, president and CEO of Microchip, which reported Thursday that in the last quarter, profits had tripled and sales increased 26 percent to $ 1.65 billion.

These types of contracts are just one example of how the chip industry is changing, with a value of 500,000 million dollars, due to silicon shortages and many of the changes are likely to persist beyond the shortage that drove the pandemic. The lack of tiny components – which has plagued automakers, video consoles, medical devices, and many other products – has become a stark reminder of the foundational nature of chips, which act as the brains of chips. computers and other products.

The main change is the long-term shift in market power from chip buyers to sellers, particularly those with factories that make semiconductors. The most visible beneficiaries have been giant chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which offer services called foundries that build the chips for other companies.

However, the shortage has also underpinned the influence of lesser-known chip makers such as Microchip, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Onsemi, and Infineon, who design and sell thousands of chip varieties to thousands of customers. Now these companies, which make many products in aged factoriess, they increasingly have the luxury of choosing which customers they will sell to as much as they want of the few chips they have.

Many are giving preference to buyers who act more as a partners, who take steps such as signing long-term purchase commitments or investing to help chipmakers increase production. Above all, chipmakers are asking their customers to tell them ahead of time the information about the chips they will need, as this serves to guide decisions about how to increase production.

“We need that visibility,” said Hassane El-Khoury, CEO of chipmaker Onsemi, a company formerly known as ON Semiconductor.

Many of the chipmakers mentioned that they were using their newfound power sparingly, to help customers avoid problems like factory closures and moderately raising prices. According to them, this is because overcharging customers could lead to hard feelings that would hurt sales when the shortage ends.

Despite this, the shift in power has been unequivocal. “There are no advantages today” for buyers, said Mark Adams, CEO of Smart Global Holdings, a leading memory chip user.

It is a significant change in the psychology of a mature industry in which growth has generally been slow. For years, many chipmakers sold primarily interchangeable products and often had trouble keeping their factories profitable., particularly if sales of products such as personal computers and smartphones that generated the highest demand for chips fell.

However, today, components are essential for more products, one of many signs that rapid growth could be sustained. In the third quarter, total chip sales rose nearly 28 percent to $ 144.8 billion, the Semiconductor Industry Association noted.

Years of industry consolidation have also eliminated excess production capacity and allowed fewer suppliers to sell unique types of chips. Thus, buyers who were at one point able to order and cancel orders on short notice – and had chipmakers fighting each other for lower prices – they have less influence.

One effect of these changes was that chip factories became more valuable, including some of the older ones owned by foundries. This is because new manufacturing processes have become so expensive that some chip designers do not go to the more advanced factories to make their products.. The result has been a contraction in demand for less expensive production lines that are five to ten years old.

So, in a major strategic turn, some foundries are beginning to invest in older production technology. TSMC recently signaled that it was going to build a plant in Japan. Samsung Electronics, a key rival to foundries, He also mentioned that he was considering a new “legacy” factory.

However, those investments will take several years to pay off. And they won’t solve the problems that plague chips like microcontrollers, which are a microcosm for supply chain constraint.

Microcontrollers combine the ability to do calculations with built-in memory to store programs and data, often adding features that only come from specialized factories. In addition, the number of applications is skyrocketing, from braking and engine systems in cars. to security cameras, credit cards, electric scooters, and drones.

“It is likely that in the last year we have sold more microcontrollers than in the past decade”, said Marc Barnhill, chief commercial officer at Smith, a Houston-based chip distributor. Now, the wait to receive some of the most popular microcontrollers is more than a year, Barnhill said, and product prices have skyrocketed about 20 times among middlemen who buy and sell chips.

Amid the turmoil, companies that design or use chips have responded with new tactics. Some designers are tailoring their products to be made in different factories with higher production capacity, said Shiv Tasker, global vice president involved in the practice for Capgemino Consulting.

And customers who once bought chips based on price and performance are also considering availability more.

While the change in power in the chip industry has helped Microchip, it has also created its own drawbacks. Moorthy mentioned that the company had managed to produce more chips in its three main factories in Arizona and Oregon, as well as having more partner foundries. Nevertheless, demand is growing faster than it can produce.

“We are delaying more,” he said.

For Microchip, expanding its own plants is not easy. First of all, the company has always relied heavily on buying used manufacturing equipment, but “all of that is now sold out,” Moorthy said.

Purchasing new equipment can take 12 to 18 months and cost more, he added. Although long-term purchase agreements have provided greater stability to carry out this type of investment, Microchip and other manufacturers also expect Congress to pass a $ 52 billion funding package, which is expected to include grants for subsidize more US chip production.

“Are we relying on the package to run our business? No, ”Moorthy commented. “Would it help us in some of our investment decisions? Of course”.

