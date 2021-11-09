Cat Power covers Dead Man’s Bones on their new album

The american Cat Power has shared the video for “Pa Pa Power”, his new version of the album “Covers” that will see the light on January 14 of next year.

Following her previous release, a cover of Frank Ocean’s 2012 song “Bad Religion,” the folk singer is now releasing her cover of the song “Pa Pa Power” by Dead Man’s Bones. “Burn the streets, Burn the cars, Pa pa power, pa pa power”. Thus begins the song of Dead Man’s Bones, one of the best known of the band formed by Ryan gosling and Zach Shields, which is now performed by Cat Power as part of her latest cover album.

“I started playing this song in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-like), when the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protests were taking place,” Cat Power said in a statement. “Occupy was saying ‘this shit is screwed up’ and helping citizens to have a voice in their local government. They had done a lot of good things, but the American media killed the movement. I felt this song was about that. The American media always they have criminalized any kind of social progressivism and are always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something beneficial to the nation. ” The American singer-songwriter already opened her 2013 China tour with “Pa Pa Power”, which now has its studio version.

The folk artist has already revealed the 32 dates that will make up her 2022 North American tour to promote “Covers”The album, which includes covers by Iggy Pop, Bob Seger, The Replacements, Nick Cave and Billie Holiday, among others, will be available on January 14, 2022.