Carlos Slim revealed the secret behind Checo Pérez’s success at Red Bull

Carlos Slim Domit spoke of the accumulated experiences of the Mexican pilot. (Photos: Bloomberg // Instagram @schecoperez)

Sergio perez he has earned a free place on the list of the most outstanding Mexican athletes of recent times. His great performance in the Grand Prix of Mexico, in which he reached third place, marked a milestone for the country in this sport. Behind that success that it enjoys today there are several reasons. Businessman Carlos Slim Domit has given clues about some of them.

In statements offered for Record, the founder of the Telmex team He spoke of the adversities he has faced Czech Perez to be able to climb to the top of Formula 1. “Know the trajectory of Sergio, what he has sacrificed in his life to be able to get to where he is and today to see that he can show his talent in front of all his audience and the joy that he also gives to people, he feels a very special moment ”, he mentioned the tycoon.

It is precisely Slim Domit, who has been fundamental for the development of the corridor, is aware of all the effort that Pérez has made to be able to access a select group at a global level. “It is a well-deserved moment for him, but for all the public that he has supported for so many years,” said the son of the engineer. Carlos Slim Helú.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez marked a milestone at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

And it is that the contributions of Czech they have been central from any point of view. Your contributions so that Red bull compete at the top are not superficial: the extensive journey you have had in the Formula 1 It has given him the possibility of serving as a transmission belt for experiences and knowledge. Pérez did not need reflectors to establish himself as a rider capable of making a difference on the track.

“What it can bring you Czech The team is a lot, because not only does he have experience, but he has experience in many teams that he helped develop. The level of what was Sauber, what he reached, the level he was Force India and what came, the same happened with Racing point and now with Red Bull, it is something that is going to give the team to advance very quickly. Really Czech he’s doing an incredible job. “

The magnate highlighted the importance of holding this event in the current context and the adversities that the Aztec pilot had to overcome. “We come from a very difficult year worldwide. COVID-19 has been something that took us all by surprise and to see that it is already beginning to be controlled, that vaccination is beginning to improve, that allows events like this to happen again with all the protocols that are needed”, Highlighted the Mexican businessman who has been the right hand, financially, of the broker.

Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez won the Mexican Grand Prix. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

In addition, he highlighted the visibility that these types of events provide at an international level for the image of Mexico. “It is a bit of a return not only to have events of this type but to project the image of Mexico as it should always be in the world and that this return has been at the same time with a podium from Czech it is the possibility for him to give back to the people all the support that he has given him for so many years ”.

Czech Pérez made history by becoming the first Mexican rider to achieve a podium in the Grand Prix of Mexico. In addition, the victory of his teammate, Max verstappen, represents a fundamental step in the search for the championship, which is looking closer and closer.

