Cardi B proves she’s a Robert Pattinson fan with emotional moment

Mexico City / 09.11.2021





Robert Pattinson is one of the most popular actors and the one who caused a sensation when he brought the vampire to life Edward Cullen in Twilight and everything could indicate that his role as Batman will be one of the most important roles in his career. The actor has many fans around the world, but one who showed her excitement upon meeting him was Cardi B.

Cardi B, who has achieved success with her career as a rapper, decided to show in his social networks the emotion he felt when he met Robert Pattinson, which was recorded in a video that the singer recorded.

Both Cardi B and Robert Pattinson agreed at an event that took place in Beverly Hills where other celebrities were also present such as Salma Hayek, Katy Perry and her boyfriend Orlando Bloom, as well as Serena Williams.

In a video the rapper shared, Cardi B is seen excitedly as she holds up her phone to record the exciting moment. Seconds later Robert Pattinson approaches her and wave to the camera.

In the description of the video, Carbi B let it be seen that she felt like a teenager when knownwho gave life to Cedric Diggory in the saga of Harry Potter.

“Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teenager!”

This is not the first time that Cardi B has shown her fanaticism for an actor, lately through social networks he has exchanged messages with Penn Badgley, who is the protagonist of the series You and who also participated in Gossip Girl.

At a press conference, the actor spoke about the rapper and declared himself a fan of her, before this, the singer reacted and showed her emotion in a tweet.

“Oh my gosh he knows me! I’m famous,” Cardi B.

After the interaction that both have had, even Cardi B changed her Twitter profile picture to one of Penn Badgley.

