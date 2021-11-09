Cardi B met Robert Pattinson and screamed as an excited teenager | Viral

Jean G. Fowler

The rapper shared her reaction to meeting Edward Cullen from ‘Twilight’

We all have our idols and definitely The fact that Cardi B is famous does not make it less exciting to meet that artist who makes us dream from a young age; now the rapper shared her reaction when meeting Robert Pattinson, who was the star of Twilight.

Around 2008, a lot of people had a huge crush with Edward Cullen (or maybe they were Team Edward) thanks to the saga of Twilight and apparently, Cardi B was one of themBecause the way she screamed when she met the actor left her completely uncovered.

Through her official Twitter account, the “WAP” interpreter shared how it was that being next to the Briton made her scream like an authentic fangirl.

The video is only 5 seconds long, but it’s enough to see that she “felt like a teenager” during an exclusive event that was also attended by celebrities like Salma Hayek, Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom and Serena Williams.

Definitely, 15-year-old Cardi B surely fulfilled one of her dreams by being able to talk with Robert Pattinson himself, who, although he has long distanced himself from adolescent films and has managed to advance his career, brings good memories to many, for which he was also seen smiling with the artist.