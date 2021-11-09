Canelo Álvarez will beat GGG in 168; Jake Paul’s name change gamble goes too far

It was an eventful week in the world of boxing. Canelo Alvarez claimed the vast majority of the headlines when he became the undisputed super middleweight champion by knocking out Caleb Plant on Saturday. So naturally, attention immediately turned to what’s next for boxing’s number one pound-for-pound fighter.

At the post-fight press conference, Alvarez said that after a busy 2021 he wanted to give his body a break and would be back in May. That just so happens that it lines up with a window that Gennadiy Golovkin could fight in, provided he wins his fight in Japan against Ryota Murata in late December. So, if Alvarez and GGG finally put on their trilogy fight, moving up at 168 pounds after two matchups at 160, would Canelo finally get the decisive victory that eluded him the first two times?

Another direction Alvarez could theoretically go would be a fight against undefeated super middleweight champion David Benavidez. But with no title, and a late replacement opponent rather than a true resume builder, can Benavidez claim to be the best super middleweight not named Canelo Alvarez?

Mikaela Mayer made a big leap in her career on Friday, becoming a unified junior lightweight champion with her victory over Maiva Hamadouche. Are you ready to fight fellow junior lightweight champion Terri Harper?

Finally, Jake Paul is preparing to fight Tommy Fury, the half brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and Paul has attached another stipulation to one of his fights: a temporary name change for Fury if he loses. Have you gone too far?

Our panel, featuring Mike Coppinger, Marc Raimondi, Ben Baby and Michael Rothstein, takes a look at the latest in boxing news and separates what is real from what is not.

Real or not: Canelo Álvarez will beat GGG in 168

By moving the fight to 168 pounds, Canelo Alvarez would likely gain a significant advantage over his two previous fights against Gennadiy Golovkin that happened at 160 pounds. Omar Vega / Getty Images

Coppinger: Twenty-four rounds couldn’t separate them, but if they meet for the third time, we’ll finally get a definite winner. And it will be Canelo who comes out triumphant, by decision. Alvarez is at his peak (and active), while GGG fought only once last year and will also fight once in 2021.

Assuming Golovkin takes over Murata on December 29 as expected, it makes perfect sense in the world for GGG to finally leave middleweight behind and move to 168, where Alvarez is the undisputed champion.

Golovkin is now 39 years old and has had his best days, but he proved in two fights that he has the right style to take on Alvarez. He also has a granite chin, one that Canelo has been unable to remove.

Alvarez would be a favorite this time, and with good reason. His relentless pressure style was too much for Billy Joe Saunders and Plant, and he has also won light heavyweight world titles. But if GGG has a great fight left, he has a chance to test Alvarez one more time. Still, it won’t be enough, and Alvarez will find some clarity in their only true rivalry.

Real or not: is Jake Paul going too far with the name bet against Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul has embraced the showmanship elements of his boxing fights, and the addition of a name change isn’t surprising. Jason Miller / Getty Images

Raimondi: Too far? Nah. Everything is quite youthful, but also completely harmless. It’s reminiscent of a stipulation in a professional wrestling match and it seems like this sort of thing has become part of Paul’s mark as a boxer. Remember the tattoo bet with Tyron Woodley? That didn’t exactly work out as expected, but Woodley got the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on his finger and the whole thing got a lot of publicity. Obviously, purists will roll their eyes at this sort of thing. But isn’t that the case with much of what Paul is doing? It comes from the world of publicity stunts on social media, so this fits the bill perfectly.

The bet in this case is this: if Paul wins, Fury has to change his name (temporarily) to Tommy “Fumbles”, and if Fury wins, Paul will send $ 500,000 of his fight bag to Fury. To be honest, you can see why that might appeal to Fury. That is not a small amount of money and surely he and his team are confident that Fury will win and collect that figure in dollars. Will Fury really change his name if he loses? It is not contractually bound to do so, according to its promoter, Frank Warren. But he did verbally agree with Paul’s team. Plus, this wasn’t even Paul’s idea – Fury’s older half-brother Tyson, the undefeated heavyweight world champion, was the first to say that Tommy should change his name if he loses to Paul.

Personally, this name bet doesn’t mean much to me. I’m interested in this as a fight and looking at the bigger picture, how the combat sports business continues to evolve. But we’re hedging this Tommy Fumbles gamble and paying attention to it, which is why Paul and his team have already won. Again. Next time, I hope Paul gets into professional wrestling and challenges his opponent to a hair-on-hair fight.

Real or not: After a big win over Maiva Hamadouche, Mikaela Mayer is ready for Terri Harper

Mikaela Mayer is now a unified junior lightweight champion, and the possibility of crowning an undisputed champion in the division could be on the horizon. Steve Marcus / Getty Images

Rothstein: Yes, Mayer is ready for Harper. How soon that will happen remains to be seen, because there is more unification to be done in the division and Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said he sees Mayer-Harper as an undisputed title fight in the division. That Hearn sees this as a future fight bodes well for it to happen.

But Mayer, by standing up and defeating Maiva Hamadouche, showed a level in his fighting skills that he had yet to show. He proved that he can take part in a fight, in addition to his previously known technical skills. It was a clear step forward in what was his toughest fight. There is little doubt that Mayer would like to continue unifying the division – that has been his stated goal for a long time – and there appears to be a royal road for that to happen now.

Harper would be another step forward in the competition. And if it happens, the winner of that fight would be poised for potential superfights down the road with Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano. But as important as Friday night was to Mayer, and there’s no question that it was big business for her, it was also great business for the sport. She delivered – actually, throughout the fight – in a main event that was scheduled as such, rather than a last-minute trade.

It was an exciting, action-packed fight that even included nonsensical judges ‘decisions, and if there’s one thing about boxing that is constant, it’s questionable judges’ decision-making. Fights like Friday’s can make people take notice, both of individual fighters like rising star Mayer and of a sport still trying to find more support in the conscience of both fight fans and the population in the world. general. Scheduling more fights like this can only increase exposure and visibility.

So yeah, Mayer is ready for Harper. The entirety of sport is likely ready for that fight, too.

Real or not: Is David Benavidez the best super middleweight fighter without a title?

Baby: This is quite real. Benavidez is easily the No. 2 fighter in the division behind Alvarez, as the ESPN ranking shows.

Benavidez came close to adding a strong victory to his resume against José Uzcátegui before the latter was pulled from the fight after a positive performance-enhancing drug test.

Kyrone Davis won’t give Benavidez that boost he’s looking for. And Benavidez doesn’t have enough clout to face Canelo. Canelo is at the point where he can choose the best fights after fulfilling his quest to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Benavidez needs better wins on his resume to match what the eye exam tells us. He has all the tools to be a true 168-pound champion. But right now, he represents all risk with little reward for someone at the top like Canelo.

Real or not: Gabriel Rosado will mark another big surprise against Jaime Munguía

Coppinger: It’s not real. Rosado is easily Munguía’s toughest test yet, coming off a career-best victory with an unexpected KO over Bektemir Melikuziev. He could have turned Munguía upside down even a year ago, but the 25-year-old Mexican has improved a lot in his last fights, and he hopes to score another stoppage.

It should be a brutal fight while it lasts. Munguía uses brute force, size, and strength to overwhelm enemies; Rosado also applies uninterrupted pressure.

With a win over Rosado, a true goalkeeper, Munguía should be on the brink of a title shot. A fight with GGG is a natural fit, if GGG doesn’t fight Canelo next.