Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant fight, the most watched show of 2021

The transmission of the fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant it was a bombshell for the chain Aztec TV, which he presumed to become the most watched program on Mexican television in 2021.

In the middle of the celebration for the 15 years of Box Azteca, the Ajusco chain focused the transmission on the open signal and this time it did not share it with Televisa and its TUDN signal, negotiation that was a complete success, according to the numbers you submitted.

Based on data from the consulting firm Nielsen-IBOPE México, Azteca calculated that they were 20 million people over 4 years old those who were able to enjoy Canelo’s victory over Plant by knockout in the eleventh inning.

This time, given the magnitude of the event, the programming department decided to present the function by Channel 7, Azteca UNO, ADN 40 and A +, the open channels that Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s television station has.

This broadcast was led by Rodolfo Vargas, who was accompanied by Julio César Chávez, Oscar Valdez, Eduardo Lamazon and Rafael Ayala.

ESPN carried her on pay TV

TV Azteca was not the only option on Saturday, since ESPN also broadcast the feature And he even did it from 7:00 p.m., just the time the main card began. In this case, it has not released figures.