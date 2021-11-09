‘Canelo Álvarez cannot be the best boxer in history’

Although Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was established as the only Mexican and boxer in history to unify the Super Middleweight titles of the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF, Juan Manuel Marquez He assured that the man from Guadalajara is not the best Mexican boxer.

“The history of Mexican boxing is very rich, it has a lot, you cannot say that the Canelo may be the best ever when we’ve seen the best, a (Julius Caesar) Chavez, for example, “he said Dynamite in an interview with Deplaymaker.

What’s more, Marquez revealed that the clauses that he puts his rivals, make Alvarez win so many titles and fights.

“There are many fighters who win the world championships as I did and as several did, that is, fighting against the best and without putting rehydration clauses on the rivals, without reducing them and without telling them ‘you have to do this'”, said.

“It is plausible what he is doing economically, it is good, but already include clauses such as rehydration, for example, that if you gain so many pounds you will have a fine and I think that is not fair for the fighter. You have to do it on an equal footing. circumstances to know what level I have reached as a fighter, see what level I am at and know if I am worthy, “he added Marquez.

For Marquez there are better boxers than Canelo and its Top 3 is made up of: “Julio Cesar Chavez like number one, number two Salvador Sanchez and the third place is shared between Ricardo Lopez and Humberto ‘la Chiquita’ González“.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CANELO ÁLVAREZ: COMPLIED AND KICKED CALEB PLANT TO BE PROCLAMED UNDISCUTED CHAMPION