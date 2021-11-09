Camila Cabello explained the meaning of her new and particular tattoo

It was in 2019 when Camila Cabello first tattooed a small phrase on her little finger: “It’s a mystery“Which in Spanish is translated as”It’s a mystery“, And comes from his favorite movie” Passionate Shakespeare “from 1998.

And now, two years later, the singer made the decision to re-tattoo her skin, this time a place even less visible than the previous one, the nape of the neck.

Through social networks Camila shared a photograph of the sacred grass braid that she now wears on her skin, the great meaning it has for her and where it comes from.

«The word ecology is derived from the Greek word ‘oikos’, the word for home. – Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer ”, wrote the artist referring to her favorite book.

“This book on indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After reading it, I knew that I would never look at the earth and all its inhabitants alike “, confessed Cabello, about what the reading of this book written by a distinguished American professor of environmental and forest biology produced in her who, in addition, is director of the center for native peoples and the environment of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences of the State University of New York.

“He taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom of Mother Nature, and that when We heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. ‘All flowering is mutual’he explained.

Finally, he took advantage of the publication to thank whoever made his tattoo possible: “I am glad that @kanenavasard and his talent have helped me honor this special book today.”