Cameron Diaz’s husband screams his love for the actress on his birthday

The life of Cameron Diaz has taken a 180 degree turn in recent years. The actress became one of the essential faces of Hollywood in the 90s and 2000s, making some of the most remembered films of the time such as: ‘Something happens with Mary’ or ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

But Cameron has not returned to stand in front of a camera to star in a movie. A turn in his career that was accompanied by another great change in his personal life.

In the year 2015 Diaz was getting married with the musician Benji madden with whom has had daughter Raddix in 2019. Currently the interpreter has no intention, for the moment, to return to the cinema and is immersed in other professional projects such as her wine company.





Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden | Gtres

But also, his highest priority is his family to which she is dedicated body and soul. “I love being married,” she stated in an episode of ‘Makeup & Friends’. “The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our society and their friendship and all that.”

But the love that Cameron feels is fully reciprocated by her husband who has not doubted dedicate these precious words to him of love for his 49th birthday via Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my wife, you are beautiful in every way, we are so lucky to have you. What you do, who you are day after day, who you love, always true blue, it’s hard to put it all in one IG. I love having a reason to say it out loud, I love you“He writes next to a photo of a work of art.