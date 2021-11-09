Cameron Diaz’s Best Movies and Films, Ranked

From “There’s Something About Mary” to “The Sweetest Thing,” the talented Cameron Diaz, who is said to have retired from acting, has delivered a wide range of flawless performances. to celebrate his birthday, diverse She ranks her top 10 movie shows so far.

Diaz burst onto the scene as the dazzling Tina Carlisle, Jim Carrey’s love interest in the smash hit “The Mask” (1994). He quickly established himself as a box office hit with his infectious laugh and hilarious personality. After The Mask, he began to earn critical acclaim and awards in various characters and roles, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after actors of the 90s and 2000s.

When Díaz took on his first starring role in The Farrelly Brothers’ shameless comedy “There’s Something About Mary” (1998), one of the funniest films of the decade, he rose to stardom. Like Mary Jensen, the famous girlfriend of Matt Dillon and Ben Stiller, who gave herself a new hairstyle with “Hair Gel,” her performance wowed audiences and earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy. o Musical.

His flirtation with the Oscars was a continuing trend after Mary. He went on to the early works of director Spike Jones and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman as Lotte Schwartz in “Being John Malkovich” (1999), for which he received BAFTA, Globes and SAG award nominations. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough room for two actresses from the same movie, as co-star Katherine Keener is the only one who makes the cut.

Expanded as an artist, she directed the suicidal and romantic-obsessed Julie Gianni in Cameron Crowe’s divisive “Vanilla Sky” (2001) and was eventually rejected by the Academy despite recognition from Globe and SAG. Interestingly, that year’s SAG lineup for the supporting actress had only one Oscar crossover (Helen Mirren for “Gosford Park” since eventual Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly was nominated).

He won gold again with Martin Scorsese in his best film nominated Gangs of New York (2003) as the Irish Jenny Everdeen. Despite its Globe name, the shoddy action and divisive nature of the film kept it in the suburbs.

But Diaz’s career has not been about awards, as some of his other notable films include playing his fiancee Kimberly Wallace, who fights Julia Roberts for the heart of Dermot Mulroney in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997 ), and The Train of the Dancing Soul. Natalie in “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), the voice of Princess Fiona in the ‘Shrek’ franchise and the seductive and cunning Malkina in Ridley Scott’s critical error, ‘The Counselor’ (2013). Her last on-screen performance was in the remake of Annie (2014), and while she says she has done her job and has never been happier, there is probably a role that, somewhere, will return in the form of one last ride. .

little honor: “Gangs of New York” (2002), “The Holiday” (2006), “My Sister’s Keeper” (2009)