Cameron Diaz and his life away from the cameras

After having been the charismatic girl in “My best friend’s wedding”, “La Mscara”, “Loco Por Mary”, “El Descanso”, “Los Angeles de Charly”, the actress Cameron Diaz the closest you are to the cameras today is when you share your cooking recipes with your Instagram or TikTok followers or to promote the product you have been working on, your wine and sparkling wine, made with organic grapes, vegans.

Cameron was one of the many Hollywood stars who avoided being captured by photographers during her pregnancy. She has just been seen with her one year and five month old baby Raddix Madden and his partner, the musician Benji Madden, strolling the streets of Los Angeles or taking the little girl to swimming lessons.

The 48-year-old actress said on the radio show “Quarantined With Bruce” that at this point in her life her priority is to be “a mother and a wife. There is nothing more important now.”

“Having to be on a set of 14 hours, 16 hours a day away from her could not do it at this time. I feel blessed to be here with my daughter and be the mother that I am,” said the actress that in 2018 decided to walk away from acting to be a mom.

At the moment, the woman who wowed audiences in romantic and action comedies has no plans to film or act again. “I really wanted my life to be manageable for me. My routine in a day is literally what I can do for myself. I feel complete.”

However, she was sure that she would not stop working, so she decided to venture into the world of viticulture, together with the businesswoman Katherine Power, with whom she walks the roads, controls production and reviews sales in stores.

While it is not the time to return to the sets, the actress also claims that acting is a passion, so surely at some point, perhaps when her child is older, she could return.

More about celebrities Eric Stonestreet or Cameron got engaged in “Modern Family”