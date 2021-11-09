Britney Spears spends a very special day with her children and shows how old they are

After thirteen years without being the owner of her own life, Britney Spears has managed to escape from her father’s tutelage, James Spears. These changes in the singer’s life can be seen through her social networks, not only because of the messages that she herself sends, but also because of the plans she makes. In the previous years, Britney could hardly leave her house, nor see her two children, Jayden James, and Sean Preston, given that shares her custody with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and their visits were limited.

Little by little he recovers his life

But things are changing. Britney Spears has shared through her Instagram account a post where we can see it spending time with his two sons. The family enjoyed his company with a very special plan: visited Van Gogh’s immersive exhibit in Los Angeles. In the video you can see Britney Spears enjoying art, hugging and dancing between the different projections of the museum.

“My children and I went to the amazing Van Gogh exhibition and it was absolutely incredible. I don’t usually go out of the house much, so I was really excited. “. With these words, Britney expressed how special that day was for her, and how well she had a great time surrounded by people with whom she can be herself without any fear: “I went with the people who love me just the way I am, no matter what nonsense I do. The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music … don’t worry, it had a VIP ticket so no one else was there. “

They are already teenagers

In the video you can see how old their two children are., who are already 15 and 16 years old respectively, and are much taller than her. Despite the fact that the last years have been hard, in the images you can see the complicity they share with their mother, and they can be seen dancing and hugging carelessly. However, Britney Spears was careful that neither of them could see their faces completely.

The ‘Toxic’ singer She is very reserved with everything that concerns her children, not only as a precaution but because apparently, They also do not like to appear in their mother’s networks. She also told it in a post: “My children’s birthdays were last week … Unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own thing …I even have to ask their permission to be able to get him on my social networks, because they are independent little men. “It seems that Britney Spears, like any mother, becomes sentimental when she realizes how quickly her children grow.

…

It sure interests you …

Britney Spears publicly appreciates her boyfriend’s support