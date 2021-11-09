Brawn admits he was “a little worried” about Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez is enjoying a great moment in the 2021 season of Formula 1 after taking third place in the Mexico City Grand Prix, which marked his third consecutive podium after those obtained in Turkey and the United States.

The Guadalajara driver is on the rise after going through some difficult races in the middle of the year as part of his adaptation to the RB16B from Red Bull Racing, but in his current form he seems to have put those moments behind him.

BrawnFormula 1 sports chief, was very happy with the result achieved by “Checo” at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and admitted having felt some concern at some point during the year for the Mexican.

“I was a little concerned about ‘Checo’ at Red Bull as he was struggling a bit, but in his typical style he got down to business and figured out what he had to do to master the RB16B,” wrote Brawn in his column. post-Mexican GP posted on the official F1 website.

“He didn’t panic, he went out of his way and worked with the engineers to get more comfortable with the car. ‘Checo’ is now doing the job that Red Bull expected him to do when they signed him,” he added.

Brawn also highlighted the importance of having a local driver fighting upstairs, as well as the work done by the promoter of the Mexican race after the absence of the appointment in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

“It’s exciting to have another local hero in F1. We’ve seen him at Silverstone in the past with Nigel Mansell and Lewis, in Germany with Michael, at Zandvoort with Max and now we have a growing fanbase in Mexico cheering every move of ‘Checo ‘It’s great how the drivers can stimulate and generate enthusiasm from the fans, “he said.

“The promoter has done a great job, as many other promoters are doing now. They recognize that for people to come back, they want a great race, but they also want a fun event, with great off-track entertainment.”

Verstappen, with Schumacher stuff

On the other hand, the former Ferrari technical chief underlined Max Verstappen’s performance on Sunday with his resounding victory, especially what he did at the start, and revealed that it reminded him of Michael Schumacher.

“Max didn’t put a wrong foot. It was an impressive performance,” he commented before adding: “Red Bull boss Christian Horner said after the race that Max spent a lot of time evaluating possible strategies he could use in the race. Exit”.

“It reminds me of how Michael Schumacher used to spend a lot of time riding the track on Thursday before a racing weekend. He would look at the curves and check the escape routes in case things went wrong. That way he would know if he could safely get out of a race. risky maneuver and I would be safer to do that maneuver. Max knew very well to identify the first corner in Mexico and had the confidence to carry it out. “