Brave will integrate the Solana blockchain into your web browser

During Solana’s Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Brave and Solana Labs executives announced that the eponymous browser will be integrated with the Solana blockchain, enabling access to decentralized applications, or dApps, of the Solana ecosystem. Simultaneously, Solana will promote the adoption of Basic Attention Tokens (BAT), the native digital currency of the Brave browser, among its dApps users.

We’ve partnered with @solarium to integrate it into the browser and make it the default for DApp support. We will soon bring best-in-class wallet features for the Solana blockchain into our desktop & mobile browsers. #BreakpointLisbon https://t.co/tTB7NXKWjI – Brave Software (@brave) November 8, 2021

Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave, had this to say about the event:

“With a growing number of users and creators needing tools to quickly and affordably access the decentralized web, this integration will seamlessly pave the way for the next billion cryptocurrency users to take advantage of applications and tokens.” .

“For billions of people, the mobile web will be their gateway to the Web3”, said Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs. “Deep integration with browsers is key to helping dApps build the best web experiences. Brave’s announcement of Solana wallet compatibility with all versions of its browsers is an important step to incorporate to the next billion users to Solana. “

Brave is a private browser that allows users to block cross-site ads, trackers, and cookies. The browser also has an integrated digital wallet, similar to MetaMask, which allows users to deposit their cryptocurrencies and interact with dApps. Additionally, users can use BAT to tip their favorite content creators on platforms like Twitter. The Brave browser has 42 million monthly active users and 1.3 million content creators.

Solana is a blockchain designed to power digital applications and decentralized finance or DeFi protocols. The network is known for its speed and transaction fees below a penny. Notable entities using its blockchain include crypto exchange FTX, music streaming platform Audius, USD Coin (USDC), NFT hosting platform Metaplex, and high-frequency trading company Alameda. . SOL recently surpassed Cardano (ADA) and Tether (USDT) to become the fourth cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

