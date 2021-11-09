Boxing: Juan Manuel Mrquez does not consider Canelo the best Mexican boxer

ANDhe former Mexican member of the Boxing Hall of Fame, Juan Manuel Mrquez, believes that Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez cannot be considered the best boxer in the history of the country.

Dynamite pointed out that there are Aztec fighters more hysterical than Canelo and that the Jalisco is not number one.

“The history of Mexican boxing is very rich, has a lot, you can’t say that Canelo can be the best of all history when we have seen the best, (Julio Csar) Chvez, for example, “declared Mrquez for Deplaymaker.

In addition, the former boxer from the capital pointed out that clauses that lvarez imposes on his rivals leaves them in unequal conditions and prevents them from reaching their maximum level.

“There are many fighters who win the world championships as I did and as several did, that is, fighting against the best and without introducing rehydration clauses to rivals, without depleting them and without saying ‘you have to do this’ “.

“It is plausible what you are doing financially, is good, but already put for example clauses such as rehydration, that if you gain so many pounds you will have a fine and I think that is not fair for the fighter […] It must be done under equal circumstances to know what level I have reached as a fighter, see what level I am at and know if I am worthy, “said Dynamite.

Similarly, Mrquez took the opportunity to give his list of the best Mexican boxers in history without including himself. His top 3 was: number one Julio Csar Chvez, number two Salvador Sánchez and third place is shared between Ricardo Lpez and Humberto ‘la Chiquita’ Gonzlez.

