Boxing: Canelo Álvarez thrills in his new facet … now as a singer!

Saúl Canelo ‘Álvarez made history last Saturday by defeat Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and thus become unified champion of super middleweights. This triumph was achieved through effort, training and a lot of sacrifice; and as he himself commented, now is the time to rest.

The people of Guadalajara today enjoy the glory obtained thanks to that victory, and are enjoying a well-deserved rest, having a good time with family and friends. One of those moments It was captured in social networks, where you can see Canelo in a rarely known facet of him: as a singer.

It was through Tik Tok that a video was released where you can see the boxer sing with great passion, and before dozens of people the lyrics of the song ‘That and more’ written and intoned by the singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian. All this, by way of serenade for his wife.

At the moment it is unknown what Canelo’s goal will be in boxing, however it is expected to return to the ropes by May 2022.

