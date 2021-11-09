Between Rocky and salsa, the Venezuelan campaign jumps to TikTok | Politics | America Edition

To the rhythm of salsa, emulating the cinematographic myth of Rocky and with dances -many dances-, Venezuelan politicians have made the leap to Tiktok in search of the youngest vote, the one that is most elusive, in a country where communication has passed long ago to the networks.

The challenge for the political class, mostly distant from the age of TikTok consumers is enormous and does not go unnoticed. The first, perhaps the most complex for many, is to constrain their messages, frequently blurred in speeches of long hours, in short videos, as the canons of the new social network dictate.

They are a group of older politicians, some very old, seeking the vote of a group of young citizens, many very young, who see how their grandparents might be seeking their support. A blush almost guaranteed.

START PISTOL TO CINEMA RHYTHM

Local and regional elections will take place on November 21, but the campaign began much earlier in a country that lives forever searching for votes. The opposition candidate for Caracas, who finally withdrew from the race, Carlos Prosperi was in charge of inaugurating the seduction of the youngest on TikTok.

Like Sylvester Stallone, but notably slimmer, he recorded his first video to the rhythm of Eye of The Tiger running up the stairs in Caracas’ Ezequiel Zamora park, popularly known as El Calvario, a good example of what lay ahead.

The opposition, which has gone to the polls for the first time since 2017, does so fractured, and the best example of this break is in the central state of Miranda, which is home to a large part of Caracas.

Two candidates, Carlos Ocariz – supported by the two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles – and David Uzcátegui – with the backing of several mayors of the Caracas metropolitan area – have starred in severe disagreements for capitalizing on the opposition vote.

While his Chavista rival, Héctor Rodríguez, rubs his hands, they have timidly transferred the dispute to social networks.

For now, Ocariz wins on TikTok, not so much because of the number of followers or videos, still very modest, but because of the number of reproductions of his publications that are close to 3,000.

Music is the basis of an Ocariz who is not seen as particularly skilled at dancing. To the rhythm of “Ojalá que llueva café”, by Juan Luis Guerra, he participated in an act in the popular neighborhood of Petare, distributing that drink. Of course, without moving the hips.

It is a modest start, but the candidate begins to move in this network. To the rhythm of salsa and with serious problems remembering the lyrics, he also recorded himself singing and dancing. The real “hit” of Venezuelan politicians.

Uzcátegui, his counterpart, has not yet jumped into the TikTok ring even though he has his own profile, but his friend and actress Dora Mazzone led him by the hand to make the leap with a couple video in which, very smiling, he received his first supporters tiktokeros.

THE CHAVISMO TAKES TWO ADVANTAGE BODIES

“Networks, media and walls” is the new strategy dictated by President Nicolás Maduro to his followers, knowing that in the traditional media, Venezuelans do not seek information and, therefore, the message he tries to send is limited.

The president already has 264,600 followers on that social network, which he frequently refers to in his speeches. Not only is he the most popular of Venezuelan politicians, but his videos are more adapted to the forms of TikTok.

He dances salsa with his wife, with a rhythm discussed by the experts, introduces constant cuts and the montage is clearly better. He has yet to join the famous “challenges”, but in return, he is already fully involved in the challenge of seeking votes.

What he does not seem to achieve is to convince his fellow citizens, and most of the comments question his management: “And by when will you leave for good?” they replied to his message in which he launched the campaign of the ruling party.

Like him, his candidate for Mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, who, at 59, tries to be fashionable in the most youthful network, is thrown to seek the vote.

With the songs that accompany many viral videos and less given to show the dancing skills -almost mandatory for TikTok-, Meléndez has managed to have greater communication with her potential voters, who replicate her videos, very well prepared, looking for advice and, with frequently, asking him to fix messy things about his predecessor, also a Chavista.

Without salsa, with few dances and almost without references to the tiktokero world, it is the exception in a rule that includes politicians trying to diminish the cracks of age that, at times, seem to be widening.

Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda