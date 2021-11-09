Better than Christian Bale? Cillian Murphy talks about casting to be Batman

Many fans of the film trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ still remember the interpretation of Christina Bale as the Dark Knight, however, he was not the first choice to stay with the role, as the actor who played Scarecrow also added for said role, now years later, Cillian Murphy talks about his casting to be Batman in a recent interview.

It must be emphasized that Murphy’s audition to be Bruce Wayne is not something new, because members of ‘Batman Begins’ have talked about this fact in the past and even videos of the auditions have come to light, but now the actor has provided more details of your trial to join the movie.

In a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Cillian Murphy talks about his casting to be Batman, where he mentions that although the same live-action director Christopher Nolan invited him to participate, he knew that Bale was always the one for the role, but he is grateful that this audition gave him the opportunity of being the villain of the plot.

“I don’t think he was close to landing that role,” “The only actor who was right for that role at the time, in my opinion, was Christian Bale, and he completely broke it. So for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. He became that character, Scarecrow, and it became a working relationship with Chris. So I think very, very fondly at the time, but I never, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material, “revealed Murphy.

On the other hand, Murphy participates in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, a film that is already in theaters after more than a year of waiting and shares credits Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Djimon Hounsou and John Krasinski who also has the position of director.