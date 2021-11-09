Betis lost to Sevilla in the Sevillian derby

The Seville, with goals from the Argentine Marcos Acuña at the beginning of the second part and Hector Bellerín in own goal in the final stretch (0-2), he won with sufficiency a derby played at the Benito Villamarín stadium marked by the expulsion of the Argentine midfielder from Betis Guido Rodríguez, who saw the second yellow card shortly before the end of the first half.

The visitors played a very serious game from start to finish, but Guido’s expulsion was decisive so that in the second half they were superior and took the victory against the eternal rival, a Betis that accumulates three defeats in a row, two in LaLiga and another in the Europa League, with a balance of nine goals against and none in favor.

Betis coach, Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, in his usual rotations of many players between one game and another, this time he had a team that could perfectly be the most starter, only with the surprising presence of the Mexican Andrew Saved in the place of the Portuguese William Carvalho.

The visitors came out willing not to be intimidated by the environmental pressure or by the presumable pressure of the local team at the start and were better placed, with which the first approaches with intention arrived at the goal that the Chilean Claudio Bravo defended, although also the Betic Rodri Sánchez, with a shot with a thread, made Moroccan goal Yassine Bono intervene.

Croatian Iván Rakitic finished off badly with a header against Bravo, with a Betic response in a goal disallowed for offside by Bellerín or the reply in a faulty shot by Rafa Mir inside the small area.

But the most important part of the first period came very shortly before it ended, when Betis were left with ten players for the second half after the referee, who had already shown a card to Guido Rodríguez at ten minutes for a foul on Rakitic, showed him the second in 45 for making another to Rafa Mir when he faced the local area after stealing the ball.

Pellegrini had to rebuild the team at the restart and at the start he put William Carvalho on the field and sacrificed the center forward, Brazilian Willian José, with Frenchman Nabil Fekir as the most advanced man.

Sevilla, faced with the rival’s numerical inferiority, took command of the game and began to have chances to open the scoring, as in a double of the Argentine Marcos Acuña and Lucas Ocampos, and in another shortly after Ocampos himself.

The siege of the Lopetegui team had its prize in the 55th minute with a shoe from Acuña from the front of the area impossible for Claudio Bravo, with which Betis had to reinvent itself with the scoreboard against and redouble its efforts to maintain its options.

Sevilla maintained their control after the goal and enjoyed some option to score the second, so Pellegrini had to move the bench again soon to seek more mobility at the top with Juanmi Jiménez and Cristian Tello.

Sevilla entered the last quarter of an hour of regulation time with 0-1 without finishing the game and gave life to Betis to seek the epic in pursuit of a new equalizer in some of the arrivals that he starred in, but it was Bellerín, in the attempt to clear, the one that put the 0-2 to the 81 minutes that sentenced the derby.

