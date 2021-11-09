Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reveal photos of when they were teenagers wearing matching necklaces

Ben affleck and Matt Damon are lifelong friends. The Hollywood stars met when they were just kids at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in Massachusetts. But, in addition to their friendship, they both had a great love in common, acting.

The two dreamed of becoming actors since they were young, and for them they moved to live together in New York to try their luck in the film industry. After several years working as actors, it was with the 1997 film ‘The Indomitable Will Hunting’, starring Matt and created by the two, with which they reached the highest stardom. So much so that they took the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Since then the career and life of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is history as they are two of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. But, despite all the time and things that have happened in their lives, their friendship has remained intact.

So now Matt and Ben they work together again in the movie ‘The last duel‘ and have attended the Jimmy Fallon program, ‘The Tonight Show’ to promote it: “For those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together, so it’s not like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen this guy in 25 years,'” says Affleck. “But it’s beautiful! It’s great to be making another movie with him“.

“If you told me 25 years ago [que estaríamos aquí esta noche]I’d say, ‘Did we make it? Are we still working? Okay, okay! ‘”The actor jokes and later assures that they loved working on’ The Last Duel ‘and that” we definitely want to do more. “

But one of the highlights of the interview was when the presenter revealed some unknown images, which you can see in the video above, of the two when they were only 17 years old: “It’s hard not to see those guys will make it,” jokes Affleck upon seeing the photo. To later point Damon: “Yeah, those guys, clearly they have a star above them“.

“I believe that it’s the matching pucca necklaces that give it away“Matt laughs. And in the photo we see Matt and Ben wearing matching necklaces.” You can’t imagine those two idiots would still be around, “says Affleck.

