BBWAA 2021 MLB Awards Finalists Announced

Ohtani, 27, had a .257 batting average with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .965 OPS as the Angels’ designated hitter, while going 9-2 with a 3.81 ERA. in 23 starts. It was his first full season in both roles, after he won the 2018 Rookie of the Year award even after an elbow injury kept him back on the mound after 10 starts.