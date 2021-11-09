Batman and Superman exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

We know that the two great narrative cosmos about superheroes that there are, by extension, fame and volume of business at least, are those of Marvel and DC Comics. For this reason, the fact that in one of his film adaptations there are references to some of his competitors’ characters in the market, it draws a lot of attention. And this is what has happened with allusions to Bruce Wayne or Batman and Clark Kent himself, Kal-El or Superman in Eternals (Chloé Zhao, 2021), the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It turns out that Karun (Harish Patel) describes himself as Kingo’s (Kumail Nanjiani) assistant, and Gilgamesh, who they just met in Australia after quite some time and who had asked him who he was, replies: “Like Alfred from Batman?”. Of course, it refers to Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne himself, in later years played by Jeremy Irons and Ben Affleck in the DC Extended Universe. To finish, in The Justice League (Zack Snyder, 2021).

On the other hand, Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) go in search of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who has adopted a boy, Jack (Esai Daniel Cross), with his partner, Ben (Haaz Sleiman); and when he wants to introduce the two eternals as Sylvia and Isaac, colleagues from the university, his son contradicts him, excited: “Dad, it’s Superman!”, shouts. “I saw him on television. He was in London, fighting a monster. ” And to Ikaris himself, who also flies: “You wore a cape and your eyes shot laser beams.” But this one replies: “I have never worn a cape.” And Phastos, after inviting them into his house, jokes: “Shall I call you Clark? Is that your name now? “

The superheroes mentioned in ‘Eternals’

Marvel studios

So the protagonists of Eternals They do not only mention colleagues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) by the mouth of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who suspects that Sersei is a sorceress like him; or Odin (Anthony Hopkins), whom Gilgamesh tells of having received the infusion that he prepares as a gift for helping him defeat Laufey’s army.

Or Thor (Chris Hemsworth), of whom Kingo says that, “when I was a child, I followed him everywhere and, now that he is a famous Avenger, he does not answer his calls”; or Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), whose disappearance Sprite (Lia McHugh) asks “who will be the leader of the Avengers.”

But they allude to Batman and Superman in Eternals it does not serve to suggest, of course, that they truly exist in your universe as real characters nor in any of the others unleashed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) at the end of the first season of Loki (Michael Waldron, since 2021), but the DC comics, feature films and series in which they appear are integrated into the cultural baggage of their Earth.

The explanations of the director Chloé Zhao

Marvel studios

However, the director Chloé zhao explained to Kevin McCarthy for the podcast ReelBlend in an interview that she decided to allude to the two superheroes in the film: “I think we’re in the business of telling mythology stories, and I think Superman and the great movies that have brought Superman to the big screen are modern versions of mythologies. . AND Ikaris is our version of that, which doesn’t mean we can’t contribute and have a good time. with these truly iconic versions that we all love, Superman and Batman, both referenced in the film. “

But, to clarify the question of Eternals, continues with these words: “I would say that the way they are mentioned means that the child has read about them somewhere so he saw that [Ikaris] was it superman, or what Gilgamesh loves Batman movies and it has those references ”. And he ends: “But, uh, you never know …”. And, if one day it happened that these DC superhero characters mixed with those of Marvel, “it would be wonderful”, and Chloé Zhao, “the first to go to the movies” to see that event.