Available totally free an authentic classic renewed in GOG

As you well know, it is commonplace to see how distributors or online stores offer free games weekly so that we do not forget about them, and incidentally, perhaps find another title that we like in which if we spend the money. Of course, the offers are a good way to spend the afternoon, but better trying the title that GOG is giving away this week in its store.

In this case, I bow before the store of the creators of The Witcher, because GOG is actually from CD Projekt, which they set up to offer games without any digital protection, being faithful defenders of this format. The title that we can download for free from today is Outcast 1.1, the updated version of the amazing universe created by Appeal in 1999 that is now recovered with the necessary improvements to work on today’s machines.

Download Outcast 1.1 for free on GOG

Before offering you the Link where you can download it for free, it should be informed that this is not the Remake of the title, called Outcast: Second Contact, whose success has led to the development of a sequel, recently announced by THQ Nordic. So this is actually the original 99 release: